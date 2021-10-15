Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shot up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.05. 2,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 859,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The business had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1,976.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 255,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

