Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Anita A. Zielinski Sells 3,611 Shares

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 10,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,779,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,517,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
