Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Anita A. Zielinski Sells 3,611 Shares

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 10,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,779,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,517,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

