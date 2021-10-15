Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $18.64. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 1,135 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,045. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

