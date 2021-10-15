SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $664.77.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock traded up $16.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $683.89. The stock had a trading volume of 341,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $605.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.01. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $263.34 and a 1-year high of $692.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.