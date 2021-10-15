Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 1,800 Shares of VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 63.18% of VictoryShares Protect America ETF worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLD opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. VictoryShares Protect America ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.214 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Protect America ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $14.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 46.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

The Kmart segment offers consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel.

