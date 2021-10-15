Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in September

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 732,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUUIF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 6,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

