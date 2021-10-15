Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.06.

NYSE SHO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.51. 9,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,714. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,853 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 24.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 464,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 90,160 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

