SunContract Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $271,077.00 (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $271,077.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00044050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00211902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00094221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SNC is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

