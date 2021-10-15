Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Down to $35.54

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.54, but opened at $33.91. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 1,740 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $946,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 72,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $2,542,176.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,519 shares of company stock worth $6,770,959 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.