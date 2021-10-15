Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of SUM opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Summit Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Materials by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 312,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

