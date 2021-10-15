Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.80.
Shares of SUM opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $37.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Summit Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Materials by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 312,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares during the period.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
