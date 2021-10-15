Substratum Market Capitalization Hits $1.52 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $2,099.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00242626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00096038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

