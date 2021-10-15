Student Coin (STC) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $32.36 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Student Coin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00215258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00094402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

About Student Coin

Student Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

