Strike (STRK) Hits Market Cap of $159.84 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Strike has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $53.29 or 0.00086848 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $159.84 million and $12.76 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00070512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00109991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00069908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,201.52 or 0.99750239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.61 or 0.06238484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,608 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

