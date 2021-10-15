Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $112.67 million and approximately $34.49 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.00206666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00092821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

