Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SRMLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Storm Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

OTCMKTS SRMLF opened at $4.80 on Friday. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

