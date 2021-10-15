StoneX Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.47. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,650 shares of company stock worth $1,925,728 over the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

