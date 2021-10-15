Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 26,447 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 159% compared to the average daily volume of 10,203 call options.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,000.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.