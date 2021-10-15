Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $76.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.92.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.48 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,672,000 after purchasing an additional 231,486 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

