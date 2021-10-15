Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,503 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $22,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 277.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $301.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $220.25 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

