Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 31,833 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,833 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $21,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74.

