Stifel Financial Corp Buys 374,474 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,474 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Lumen Technologies worth $19,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

LUMN opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

