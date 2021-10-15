Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 17,354 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $23,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,306,000 after acquiring an additional 54,612 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.14.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average is $133.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

