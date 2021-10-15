Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Steven Madden by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

