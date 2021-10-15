Stephen Wilson Sells 3,564 Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($68.98), for a total transaction of £188,179.20 ($245,857.33).

Stephen Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Genus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,615 ($73.36), for a total transaction of £1,123,000 ($1,467,206.69).

Shares of GNS opened at GBX 5,410 ($70.68) on Friday. Genus plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,864 ($50.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The firm has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,696.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,320.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. Genus’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

