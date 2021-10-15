State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after buying an additional 380,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Shares of ACHC opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $68.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

