State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 397 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average is $103.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

