State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 309 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 865.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 71.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 249.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Shares of AYI opened at $208.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $210.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

