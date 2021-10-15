State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $772,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 675.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 170,809 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after buying an additional 700,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNV opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

