State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $694,000 Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after buying an additional 334,902 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTA. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

HTA stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.02%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

