State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the September 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SBKFF remained flat at $$58.20 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. State Bank of India has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

State Bank of India Company Profile

State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products & services and leverages technology to deliver and manage them in a personalized and customer centric way. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business.

