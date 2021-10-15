Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.68. Starbucks has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

