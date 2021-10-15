Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$72.00 at Scotiabank

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares lowered Stantec to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.12.

NYSE:STN opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $52.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

