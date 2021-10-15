Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $13.22 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

