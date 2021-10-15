Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $13.22 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

