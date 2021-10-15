STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 223.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

