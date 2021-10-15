STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 223.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $43.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

