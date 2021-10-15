Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5,419.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $785.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

