Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of SRAD opened at $23.66 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sportradar Group stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

