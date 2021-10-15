Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.22.
Shares of SRAD opened at $23.66 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $28.22.
