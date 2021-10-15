Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) Insider Nicola Rowlands Sells 20,152 Shares

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) insider Nicola Rowlands sold 20,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £8,060.80 ($10,531.49).

Shares of LON:SPO traded down GBX 0.99 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 36.51 ($0.48). The stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.23. Sportech PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 16.45 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55). The stock has a market cap of £68.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

