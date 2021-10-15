Splintershards Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.77 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $132.17 million and $7.77 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00063631 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,812,759 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

