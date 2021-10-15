Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Update

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SPXSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of SPXSY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.81. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $76.55 and a 12-month high of $111.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.8616 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

