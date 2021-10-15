SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.80

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 9698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 92,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after buying an additional 209,815 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

