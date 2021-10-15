Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,019 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

