Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,079 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $20,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 456,467 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $24,687,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 276.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,922 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 65.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,043 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 220,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,275. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

