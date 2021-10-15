Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.87. 338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.47. Sompo has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

