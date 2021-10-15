SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,500 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the September 15th total of 1,080,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBF traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $55.37. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.08. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

