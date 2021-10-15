Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.80

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 79875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

