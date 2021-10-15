Snowball Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $176,149.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $5.75 million and $176,149.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 30.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 16,772,993 coins and its circulating supply is 8,667,181 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

