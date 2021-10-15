Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of SBGI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.89. 475,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,868. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.