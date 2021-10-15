Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,634 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $26,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 512,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,697. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.83.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

