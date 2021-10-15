SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

TSE:SIL opened at C$9.44 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.02). Equities analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.0199773 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

